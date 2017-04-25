SP leader Gayatri Prajapati, accused of rape, granted bail

Former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Samajwadi Party leader and former UP minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and his two accomplices were on Tuesday granted bail by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in connection with the case of an alleged sexual assault of a minor girl. Special judge of POCSO court Om Prakash Mishra granted the bail to Prajapati (49), Vikas Verma and Amrendra Singh alias Mintu.

The SP leader, who is also accused of allegedly raping the girl’s mother, evaded his arrest for nearly a month before he was arrested in Lucknow last month.

In February, a police complaint had been filed against the former minister and six others in the case following the Supreme Court’s order. The Uttar Pradesh Police had also filed a non-bailable warrant against the former minister and six others for the same. Prajapati’s passport too had been impounded.

A woman from Bundelkhand has accused Prajapati and his associates Ashok Tiwari, Pintu Singh, Vikas Verma, Chandrapal, Rupesh and Ashish Shukla of raping her at Prajapati’s residence in Lucknow in 2014. In her complaint to police, the woman said Tiwari had asked her to come to Prajapati’s residence where the minister said she could work in sand mining. The woman alleged that they mixed some intoxicating substance in her tea following which she fell unconscious and was gangraped by Prajapati and his associates. According to the woman, the accused used pictures of the gangrape to blackmail her and allegedly sexually assaulted her for months.

In 2012 assembly elections, Prajapati, a first-time MLA, had defeated the Congress’s Ameeta Sinh, a local heavyweight, at the Amethi seat.

In February 2013, Prajapati was inducted into Akhilesh Yadav’s ministry as Minister of State for Irrigation and, in July, given independent charge of mining. In January 2014, he was promoted to Cabinet Minister in an indication of his rising stature in politics. He is also known to be close to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had sacked Prajapati from the Cabinet in September 2016 after the Allahabad High Court sought a report from the CBI on illegal mining. He was, however, reinducted soon after.

Earlier, three complaints were filed with the state Lokayukta against Prajapati in 2015, accusing him of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income and for illegal mining in the state. However, the inquiries were closed for lack of evidence.

In the recently held assembly elections in UP, Prajapati lost to BJP’s Garima Singh from Amethi by nearly 5,000 votes.

April 25, 2017

