SP leader, friend shot dead over ‘personal enmity’, 2 arrested

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and his friend were shot dead when they were returning home on Tuesday evening in Rampur district. Two persons were arrested on Wednesday in this connection. Police said SP leader Parvat Singh Yadav (38) and his friend Umrao (42), who worked in the state Home Guard department, died on the spot. Parvat’s uncle Natthu Singh Yadav has accused some residents of their village of murdering his nephew. Parvat had personal rivalry with Suresh Yadav and his brother Kailash, residents of Dinpur village, police said. Natthu alleged that it was Suresh and Kailash along with eight other family members who killed Parvat and Umrao, police said.

“Parvat was returning to his village in a car with his friends Harpal (40) and Umrao. I was behind them on a motorcycle with my (another) nephew Veer. When the car reached near Pyare Lal School in the area, Suresh, Surendra, Evron, Govind, Somesh, Trimal, Kailash Kallua, Tikkal Veer Singh and Ranjeet blocked the road with a tractor,” as per the complaint.

“Parvat and Umrao got down from the car and tried to run away. The assailants chased them and opened fire. While Umrao died on the spot, Parvat ran to a nearby field where the assailants shot him, causing his death. They even attempted to chop off Parvat’s private parts,” Natthu alleged in the complaint. Rampur SP Vipin Tada said they have arrested the two main accused — Suresh and his brother Surendra. He added that the accused and the victim’s families are quite influential and had enmity since the past few years.

