SP leader Farhan Azmi, wife Ayesha Takia receive death threat from Hindu activists group

SP leader Farhan Azmi (Source: Twitter/ @abufarhanazmi ) SP leader Farhan Azmi (Source: Twitter/ @abufarhanazmi )

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party youth president Abu Farhan Azmi lodged an FIR on Wednesday against a Rajasthan Hindu activists group, claiming to be from the Hindu Sena, after he along with his family allegedly received death threats from it. According to the FIR, the group threatened of planting bombs in their vehicles, houses and offices. The group also used offensive and vile language to the family and to the Muslim community as a whole. It exhibited premeditated intent to incite communal disharmony, according to the FIR.

Farhan’s father Abu Asim Azmi, a former member of the Rajya Sabha, also received threats. The FIR was lodged with the Mumbai Police, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai and IPS Deven Bharti.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the group called up Farhan on Monday night and said, “Ask your father Abu Azmi to stop shouting like an animal else he will be bumped off. Also tell the son of Owaisi that he too will not be spared.” They also threatened him for marrying Bollywood Actor, Ayesha Takia. “You are all animals. Have you forgotten that you have indulged in Love Jihad by marrying a Hindu girl?” they are alleged to have said.

