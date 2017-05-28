Azam Khan on Rampur molestation: Women should be kept indoor as much as possible

The SP leader also took a jibe at the government regarding the recent Bulandshahr incident where eight members of a family were looted and four women were gangraped at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway. (ANI photo) The SP leader also took a jibe at the government regarding the recent Bulandshahr incident where eight members of a family were looted and four women were gangraped at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway. (ANI photo)

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday hit out at the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh saying that there is nothing shocking about the number of rapes, murder and loot that happened under the present government. According to news agency ANI, Khan said, “Maujada sarkar mein jitne balatkaar hue hain, hatya loot hui hai, isme koi hairat ki baat to hai nhi (There is nothing astonishing in the fact that incidents of murders, loot. Rapes are being reported under this government).”

The Rampur MLA’s reactions came after a video showing 14 men molesting two women in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district went viral on social media. “I would like to congratulate Yogi government that negligence of his government has got crime accelerated in the state. In few days of Yogi government numerous rape took place, many were murdered across the state,” he added. In the video, the men were seen approaching the women and one of them was seen pulling the woman’s dupatta. Later, the men groped, pulled and pushed the women as they were seen pleading to let them go.

The SP leader also took a jibe at the government regarding the recent Bulandshahr incident where eight members of a family were looted and four women were gangraped at the Jewar-Bulandshahr highway. As reported by ANI, Khan said, “Bulandshahr ke haadse ke baad har sakhs ko kamse kam apni ghar ki aurat ko, koshish karna chahiye ghar mein rakhen.Ladkiyon ko bhi aisi jagahon par nahi jaani chahiye jahan besharmi ka nanga naach hota hai(After the Bulandshahr incident men should try and keep their women and ladies of the house indoor as much as possible. And women should also avoid going to suspicious or lone places).”

