SP leader Azam Khan attacks BJP over PM’s ‘dog remark’

UP Cabinet Minister Azam Khan. (PTI Photo) UP Cabinet Minister Azam Khan. (PTI Photo)

Taking potshots over the Prime Minister’s ‘dog’ remark, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan today asked “what kind of culture is he promoting by speaking of dogs and puppies?”

Speaking at a rally in his familiar style, the UP minister who is known for making controversial remarks said, “what kind of culture is the Prime Minister promoting by referring to dogs and puppies in his statements. Will this facilitate ‘acchhe din’?”

Modi had attacked Congress for “claiming entire credit” for the country’s independence and objected to certain comments made by Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on February 6 regarding sacrifices made for attaining freedom.

“Hum kutton ki paramapara se pale bhade nahi hain (we have not grown in a culture of dogs),” PM Modi had said in response to Kharge’s earlier remark.

Firing another salvo at PM Modi, Khan said, “he is a ‘fakir’ who has got clothes worth Rs 80 crores in last two years.”

Alleging him of duping the people of the country by projecting a “chaiwala” (tea-seller) image, Khan said, “neither two crore unemployed got a job, nor the people got 24 hours electricity”. SP leader Azam Khan is contesting from Rampur seat and his son Abdullah Azam is contesting from Suar seat in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Hectic campaigning for the second phase will come to an end tomorrow in 67 Assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts. Polling in these constituencies will be held on February 15.