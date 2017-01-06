SP feud: Most lawmakers back Akhilesh, cycle symbol his, claims Ram Gopal

Ram Gopal Yadav and Samajwadi Party ‘cycle’ symbol. (File) Ram Gopal Yadav and Samajwadi Party ‘cycle’ symbol. (File)

The family feud within Samajwadi Party over its leadership is hurtling towards a climax with expelled leader Ram Gopal Yadav saying he is ready to submit affidavits signed by a majority of the party lawmakers to the Election Commission. Yadav, who is a staunch supporter of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, wants the cycle symbol to be allotted to him for the upcoming elections in the state.

“Out of 229 MLAs, 212 signed affidavit. 56 out of 68 MLCs, 15 out of 24 MPs have signed the affidavit, will submit to EC today,” Yadav told news agency ANI.

Both Akhilesh and Mulayam-Shivpal camps have been holding meetings with lawmakers in a bid to outdo each other to portray strength in front of the EC. Both camps claim they represent the real Samajwadi Party and want the popular cycle symbol to be allotted to them. The poll panel has asked both factions to prove their majority through signed affidavits from party office-bearers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs. The two factions have to file the documents by January 9.

Successive attempts at brokering peace between the two camps have faltered so far even though reports in the media indicated general secretary and Rajya Sabha Amar Singh could be asked to go in order to appease the Akhilesh camp.

On Thursday, Akhilesh had conducted meetings with MLAs and MLCs at his residence in Lucknow and attempted to collect signed affidavits to prove numerical majority in his camp. There are also reports that Akhilesh could go in for an alliance with the Congress after his camp gets the cycle symbol. Congress CM candidate Sheila Dikshit has already indicated that she would step aside if Akhilesh is nominated as the CM candidate of the rumoured SP-Congress alliance.

