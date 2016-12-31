SP feud huge loss for people of Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday expressed delight over the ironing out the differences within the Samajwadi Party, but added that the dispute was a huge loss for the people of Uttar Pradesh. “There cannot be bigger news if the dispute within the family gets resolved, but for a family involved in politics, then the common public has to face the repercussions of fiasco,” he said.

Watch What Else Is making News

Singh added that the loss has to be covered by the next government after assembly elections.

“It has caused loss to the people of Uttar Pradesh and the deficit has to be covered by the next government, although, we are happy that the infighting has been sorted out,” he added.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.