SP feud has put father-son relation in bad light: Azam Khan

UP Cabinet Minister Azam Khan. (PTI Photo) UP Cabinet Minister Azam Khan. (PTI Photo)

SENIOR MINISTER and SP leader Azam Khan Friday said the bitter infighting in his party has shown the “father-son relation in a bad light” and adversely affected the destiny of Uttar Pradesh. Slamming SP leader Amar Singh, Azam urged party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav to not to sell the party for a “ghatia aadmi”.

Azam, who was addressing a private function in Rampur, requested SP workers to promise that they will not let BJP take any kind of advantage from the prevailing situation. The statement coincided with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav’s expulsion.

“Iske baad log khoon ke rishton par yakeen karna band kar denge. Baap-beta, chacha-bhateeja, saarey khoon ke rishte badnaam ho rahe hain. Ab inpe koi yakeen nahi karega. In rishto ke bigadne se pradesh ka muqaddar bigad gaya hai. (After this, no one will believe in blood relations. Father-son, uncle-nephew, all blood relations are getting a bad name. No one will believe in them anymore. These relations which are going sour has affected UP’s destiny),” Azam said.

Hinting at his support for Akhilesh, he said: “Ab tak ki ladai aapke saath ladi hai… ab aage kya hoga pata nahi. Lekin jo kuch bhi hua wo Samajwadi Party ki badnaseebi ke alawa kuch nahi hai (Have fought the battle with you till now… don’t know what will happen next. But whatever has happened is nothing but bad luck for SP).”