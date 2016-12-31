Latest News
SP feud: Amar Singh extends support to ‘Netaji’ Mulayam Singh Yadav

Amar Singh also condemned the current circumstances and said that it was inspired by politics.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:December 31, 2016 9:32 am
samajwadi party, akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh yadav, amar singh, uttar pradesh, uttar pradesh elections, akhilesh sacked, samajwadi party update, akhilesh yadav update, amar singh on akhilesh sacking, amar singh comment, ramgopal yadav, UP politics, samajwadi party politics Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. File photo

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who recently made a comeback to the party after a long period of exile, said Saturday that he supported Mulayam Singh Yadav in the ongoing family feud which has ended up in Akhilesh Yadav, UP Chief Minister, being sacked from the party.

Singh condemned the current circumstances and said it was inspired by politics. “I give my full support to Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), showing contempt towards is an attempt to destroy discipline in the party,” news agency ANI quoted him saying.

He further added that ‘whoever was working against Mulayam Singh Yadav was acting in an unconstitutional and immoral way’. “Hope all party workers will stand in unison with netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav,” he said.

In a shocking move on Friday, party patriarch and national president Mulayam Singh expelled Akhilesh and Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years.

Expulsion of both the leaders came after tussle grew between two factions of the party amid distribution of tickets ahead of Assembly polls.

