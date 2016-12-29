SP crisis deepens: Akhilesh releases parallel list of 235 candidates, Shivpal names his remaining 68

The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday released his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, a day after his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had released the official list. Samajwadi Party’s state unit chief, Shivpal Yadav, also announced second list of 68 candidates late on Thursday night, reported PTI.

Akhilesh announced the new list after his meeting with Mulayam Singh Yadav, earlier in the day. Mulayam Singh Yadav had on Wednesday rejected the names proposed by Akhilesh and ruled him out as party’s chief ministerial candidate. Ateeq Ahmad, Rampal Yadav, Amanmani Tripathi, Shadab Fatima, Narad Roy, OP Singh whom Mulayam selected find no mention in Akhilesh’s list.

Emerging from the meeting with Akhilesh, Forest Minister and Ayodhya MLA Tej Narain Pandey aka Pawan Pandey, one of the SP leaders denied a poll ticket, told reporters: “Kshetra mein jayenge, jeet ke aayenge. Akhileshji ko CM banana hai (We will go to the constituencies, and win to make Akhilesh CM again).”

Some pro-Akhilesh MLAs had earlier said the unhappy Chief Minister was likely to release a parallel list of candidates for state assembly elections slated for early 2017.

Akhilesh met Mulayam Singh, but as per sources the party chief refused to make any change in the list of 325 candidates issued by him yesterday. “We have declared list of 325 candidates for the 2017 assembly polls. 78 seats still remain. Name of candidates for rest of the 78 seats will be announced soon,” Mulayam said yesterday while announcing the list.

The Samajwadi Party boss announced the first list in the absence of his son, who is at loggerheads with his uncle and bete noire Shivpal Yadav over distribution of tickets. Mulayam announced the name of his brother Shivpal from Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat. Akhilesh’s name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam, however, said that his son being the Chief Minister can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to.

