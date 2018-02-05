SP chief Akhilesh Yadav holds show of strength in Mumbai

At the SP rally in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) At the SP rally in Mumbai on Sunday. (Express photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s plan to project himself as the face of the opposition’s broad alliance against the Narendra Modi government suffered a setback on Sunday with Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav holding his own show of strength in Mumbai.

The Samajwadi Party had skipped the joint opposition march under Pawar’s leadership in Mumbai on January 26.

Projecting his leadership at the party rally at Somaiya Ground, Yadav launched a scathing attack against the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of indulging in “divisive and communal politics”. Alleging that the BJP’s “communal politics” was a ploy to divert from the government’s failures in addressing core governance issues such as employment, poverty, and farm distress, Yadav said his party had the ability to dethrone the BJP. He also hit out at the government over the demonetisation and GST issues.

Yadav also targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying his government failed to curb farmer suicides in the state.

During the rally, SP leaders from the state also fired salvos at the NCP and Congress.

Earlier in the day, Yadav also addressed a political rally in Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha constituency.

