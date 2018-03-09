SP candidate Jaya Bachchan files nomination for Rajya Sabha

Samajwadi party candidate for Rajya Sabha Jaya Bachchan filing her nomination at state assembly in Lucknow on Friday. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Samajwadi party candidate for Rajya Sabha Jaya Bachchan filing her nomination at state assembly in Lucknow on Friday. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Samajwadi Party candidate Jaya Bachchan on Friday filed nomination for Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh at the state assembly in Lucknow in presence of Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy and party MP and former state chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav.

The 69-year-old actor-politician has been a Samajwadi Party member in the Rajya Sabha since 2004, for three terms. Her Rajya Sabha term ends in April.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, whose Rajya Sabha term from Gujarat is coming to an end, will also contest elections to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh, according to an announcement made by the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)’s central election committee on Thursday.

The committee also said that Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be contesting from Bihar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will stand from Madhya Pradesh, and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will contest from Maharashtra. While Pradhan is currently a member from Bihar, Javadekar is from Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP is expected to increase its strength as 58 seats are going for elections on March 23. BJP’s impressive performance in the past two years would have a favourable impact on the party. The current strength of the BJP in the 239-member house is 58 and the NDA has 82.

The number of seats falling vacant are — Uttar Pradesh(10), Maharashtra and Bihar (6 each), West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh (5 each), Karnataka and Gujarat (4 each), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Rajasthan (3 each), Jharkhand( 2) and Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal and Uttarakhand (1 each).

(With inputs from ENS)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd