SP-BSP tie-up no alliance, it’s compromise for power: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath said on Saturday that any tie-up between the SP and the BSP to counter the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls cannot be dubbed as an alliance, as it would be jut a “compromise for power”.

“Is it a coalition or a compromise for power,” Adityanath asked during an interview with Hindi news channel Aaj Tak when asked whether a coalition between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could damage the prospects of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.

Taking a swipe at the opposition leaders, Adityanath sought to know from them that even if they join hands, who would be their leader. “First let them decide who will lead them. They must decide, will it be Akhilesh Yadav or Mulayam Singh Yadav or Mayawati or maybe Rahul Gandhi if the Congress joins them. Rahul Gandhi must find his space. There are only two seats in a Cycle (SP’s poll symbol), you can’t add a third,” he said.

The BJP badly lost the recent Lok Sabha bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur as the BSP did not field its candidates in support of the SP candidates. Later, Mayawati vowed to continue the alliance in 2019.

Adityanath singled out overconfidence in the BJP ranks as the reason for defeat in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls. “Whenever you are overconfident about something these situations arise, but this is a lesson. In the coming days, we shall learn from these mistakes and improve,” he said, adding that the BJP would win 80 out of 80 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about the recent incidents of police shootouts on an almost daily basis, the Chief Minister said that there had not been a single fake gun battle. “I guarantee security for each and every one in Uttar Pradesh. Criminals, anti-nationals and anti-social elements should be afraid of the law in the state. We are seeing the results, known criminals are seen vending vegetables in Meerut,” he said.

The Yogi government completed its first year in office some 10 days ago and coined a slogan “Ek Saal, Nayi Misaal”(One year of setting examples).

On the biggest achievement of his government’s one year in office, he said the popular perception had changed amongst both Indians and foreigners in the past one year. “We have tried to provide a positive environment for people. The biggest sign of changing perceptions about the state at home and abroad was the Investor’s Summit,” he said.

Asked if he sees himself as the Prime Minister sometime in the future, he said: “I am not a contender for any post, I am a yogi, the party has given me an opportunity of serving the people of the state and I am doing that.”

