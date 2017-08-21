SP, BSP losing their existence gradually: UP Dy-CM Dinesh Sharma

UP Deputy Chief Minister (Source: PTI) UP Deputy Chief Minister (Source: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday described the opposition as “an unemployed lot” and claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are “losing their existence gradually”. The works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been so effective and people-centric that the opposition has no issue, he said at a private programme of BJP MLA Puran Prakash in Mathura.

“Politically, the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have become an unemployed bunch with Rahul Gandhi (Congress vice-president) and Akhilesh Yadav (the SP chief) as its active members,” he said. Sharma said, “The opposition now is virtually issue-less, and the SP and the BSP are losing their existence gradually.” The deputy chief minister said that the state now is passing through a stage of reforms and ministers are busy in monitoring developmental work and ensuring relief in flood affected areas.

“The Congress is in a state of despondence after the JD (U) joined the NDA, while the SP and the BSP are finding difficult to keep their flock together,” he said. On the Utkal Express derailment, Sharma said that the injured are being treated, and the action is being taken.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App