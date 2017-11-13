SP, BSP governments looted people for 14 years, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Those who are part of the government machinery and are not working properly will be removed from their posts, Maurya said. Those who are part of the government machinery and are not working properly will be removed from their posts, Maurya said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today alleged the previous governments of the SP and the BSP “looted” the people for 14 years and said the Yogi Adityanath dispensation was “working relentlessly” to put everything back on track.

“The governments of bua (Mayawati) and bhatija (Akhilesh Yadav) looted the people of the state for 14 years… Those governments were ‘vivadwadi’ (one which gets involved in disputes), our government is ‘vikasvadi’ (development-oriented),” he said in an address to BJP workers here.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are working relentlessly to put everything back on track,” he said.

Those who are part of the government machinery and are not working properly will be removed from their posts, Maurya said. “We inherited empty coffers, hooliganism was at its peak, land mafia was ruling the roost… Our government has controlled the situation to a large extent in a short time,” he claimed.

