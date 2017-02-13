Sowing of seeds much higher this year than last year: Radha Mohan Singh

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision. (File Photo) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision. (File Photo)

Refuting the allegations of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that farmers have not been able to buy seeds for farming due to demonetisation, Union Agricultural Minister Radha Mohan Singh said that sowing of seeds this year has been much higher than last year. “The sowing of seeds is much higher than last year. Since the day the decision of demonetisation was announced on November 8 till December 31, 2016, the percentage of sowing of seeds in various agricultural sectors is much higher than the last year. It is nearly 7 per cent higher,” Singh said.

“And if you compare the figures of January 1 to this day, then also its is higher than last year, in terms of sowing seeds,” Singh told PTI on the sidelines if the Indian Seed Congress programme in Kolkata.

Banerjee, who has been constantly protesting against the decision of demonetisation had alleged that farmers were not able to buy seeds during the sowing season in November -December due to the impact of demonetisation. When Singh was asked why Banerjee is making such allegations, he said, “I have given you the figures, it is for you to understand.”

Singh, during the programme, lauded the decision of demonetisation and said India is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi. “Demonetisation has helped the rural economy in a big way. Due to the economic policies of Narendra Modi government the poor section of the society has also benefited. India is fortunate to have a Prime Minister like him,” he said.