Southwest monsoon arrival forecast is May 30, two days ahead of schedule

The southwest monsoon is likely to hit the Indian mainland on May 30, just two days ahead of the normal onset of June 1, with favourable conditions building up and likely to prevail during the next few days. “Currently, the conditions are good and the monsoon will hit Kerala by near the normal date and we are expecting it to happen around May 30,” said AK Sahai, head of climate services and analysis group at the India Meteorological Department

The monsoon has frequently been delayed over the last five years, arriving on schedule only in 2013 while being delayed until June 5 or beyond during the other years.

In a statement issued issued Tuesday, the IMD said the southwest monsoon covered more parts of the Bay of Bengal, the north Andaman Sea and all of Andaman and Nicobar islands during the day. Met officials said the arriving monsoon will pick up pace once the existing anti-cyclone present in the Bay of Bengal dissipates completely, which they expect to happen soon.

“Formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea has resulted [in] strengthening and deepening of cross-equatorial southwesterlies and persistent convective activity and rainfall over the region during the last few days. As a result, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, entire south Andaman Sea and parts of north Andaman Sea on 14th May,” the IMD said.

It added, however, that past data suggest that there is no association of the date of monsoon advance over the Andaman Sea either with the date of monsoon onset over Kerala or with the seasonal monsoon rainfall over the country. Last year, the monsoon had hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on time but lost pace thereafter. Officials ruled out the possibility of that happening this year.

An annual conference of relief commissioners of the states for discussing crisis situations arising out of extreme monsoon conditions, meanwhile, will take place in New Delhi Wednesday, a PTI report said.

