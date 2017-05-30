South Korean telecom firm to set up manufacturing unit in Chattisgarh

Haryana Chief Minister Raman Singh (File photo) Haryana Chief Minister Raman Singh (File photo)

A South Korean telecom company has decided to set up its mobile phone manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh after consultation with Chief Minister Raman Singh, an official said on Tuesday. “With a view to woo investors in the mineral-rich Chhattisgarh, a delegation led by Singh is on the official tour of South Korea,” a senior public relation officer said on Tuesday.

The high-level delegation comprising state government officials and industrialists reached South Korea’s capital

Seoul on Monday where it was received by the Indian Ambassador to South Korea Vikram Doraiswami at the Incheon airport, he said. “On the first day of the visit, the delegation met with investors in Seoul. The representatives from Sung Ha Telecom company met Singh and gave in-principle consent to set up its mobile phone manufacturing plant in Naya Raipur – the upcoming new capital of Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Sung Ha Telecom is one of the biggest companies in the used Cellular Phone market in Korea and has a high-skilled experience in this field for 15 years, he added. During the meeting, Singh informed that Chhattisgarh is fast becoming hub for electronics manufacturing due to excellent business environment and friendly policies. Earlier the representatives from the Indian embassy met the delegation and briefed about the region, including the world-class industrial and urban infrastructure development in Seoul, he said.

It also visited Sungam Smart city and met with officials there and found many similarities between Naya

Raipur city and Sungnam city, he said. The delegation had left on the international tour on May 28 from Raipur for Seoul and Japan to attract investments to the state and create ample employment opportunities for youth, the official added.

