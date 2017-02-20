South Korea to redevelop New Delhi Railway Station: Here’s how world class NDLS will look like

New Delhi Railway Station. (Source: PTI) New Delhi Railway Station. (Source: PTI)

Indian Railways’ modernisation plan has taken shape and there are some spectacular overhauls on the cards at the New Delhi Railway Station as South Korean Railways has proposed to redevelop the station into a world class junction at an estimated cost of ₹10,000 crore. Take a look at how New Delhi Railway Station stacks up against South Korean Railway Stations and what all may change:

On a regular day, the station caters over five lakh passengers and 361 trains. The redevelopment project is aimed at converting the station into a swanky hub for convenient travel and superior shopping experience to commuters.

Seoul Railway Station. (Source: Visit Korea) Seoul Railway Station. (Source: Visit Korea)

Some of the features of the new station according to the plan unveiled by the Railways is a multi-storey building within the station. It will also have separate terminals for arrivals and departures. A proposal has been made for three commercial skyscrapers towards the Ajmeri Gate-facing section of the station.

Seoul Station platform Seoul Station platform

The Railways has reportedly submitted a detailed plan to South Korean Railways to redevelop the station by leveraging open land and air spaces both inside and outside the station. According to the plans, a passengers’ waiting lobby will come up on the first floor of the station while disembarking passengers will have to use elevators and escalators to exit the platforms that will be on the ground level of the station. The plans allocate second floor for offices.

Cheongnyangni station Cheongnyangni station

A joint inspection by officials of both Indian Railways and South korean Railway is expected soon before any further movement on the project. The additional modern features will include digital signage to display train schedules and platforms, escalators, elevators, automated systems to dispense tickets, executive lounges, shopping centre with leading brands and a slew of other facilities for travellers.

Suseo Station Suseo Station

The project is part of Railways Ministry’s plan to draw revenue from public private partnership projects for the redevelopment of 400 stations. The first phase of the project for 23 junctions has already been launched.

