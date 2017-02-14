One killed as car crashes into bus stop in south Delhi

One person was killed and another was injured after being hit by a car while sleeping at a bus stop in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area. The incident happened on Monday at around 11.25 PM when the accused driver Pankaj was returning from Chhatarpur and driving towards his home in Ghitorni.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Near CDR Chowk, he lost control of the Swift car which then climbed on the bus stop, hitting the two persons, said a senior police officer.

Locals held the driver and handed him over to police while the two persons were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

One of them, identified as Kanhaiya, died while Om Prakash is undergoing treatment.

Police hasn’t yet been able to ascertain from where the duo belonged or details about their families.

The blood samples of the accused driver have been sent for medical examination to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Prima facie, it appears that he wasn’t drunk and had lost control of the car, said the officer.