South Asian Satellite: PM Narendra Modi says dream, commitment fulfilled

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s communication satellite GSAT-9 on-board GSLV-F09 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota on Friday. (PTI Photo) Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s communication satellite GSAT-9 on-board GSLV-F09 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The launching of South Asian Satellite was “a dream and a commitment” which India has fulfilled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, a day after the country crafted history. Touted as India’s “priceless gift” to its South Asian neighbours, the GSAT-9 launched on Friday, and will provide communication and help in disaster management in Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Afghanistan.

Pakistan refused to be a part of the project.

“..It was a dream and a commitment, which India has adhered to,” tweeted PM Modi who had made a unilateral proposal of India launching such a regional satellite soon after he became the Prime Minister in 2014.

The Prime Minister tweeted in response to a message by a follower who congratulated him, saying that his dream had come true.

To another tweet, PM Modi said, “Through science, we can transform the lives of the poor and marginalised.”

The Rs 235 crore satellite has been built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as part of a Rs 450 crore project.

The cuboid-shaped 2,230 kg satellite named SAS will enable a full range of services to the neighbours, including in telecommunication, television, direct-to-home, VSATs, tele-education and telemedicine. The South Asian Satellite (SAS) mission life is 12 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now