South African woman held with drugs worth Rs 1.47 crore in Mumbai

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs on Sunday detained a South African national who was about to depart to Ethiopia and seized drugs worth Rs 1.47 crore from her possession.

The AIU officials said that they received a tip off from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) based on which they intercepted the woman identified as Vanessa De Kock who was holding a South African passport.

“Examination of her baggage resulted in recovery of 4.9 kg of Methaqualone stuffed inside 10 envelopes of cardboard and was wrapped inside salwar suit fabric kept inside checked baggage,” an AIU official said.

She has been handed over to the NCB for further action, the official said.

