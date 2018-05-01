Sounds of justice return to Calcutta High Court’s halls again

Lawyers resume their work on Monday. Partha Paul Lawyers resume their work on Monday. Partha Paul

It’s been 70 days since Anant Kesari argued at the Calcutta High Court. On Monday, he wore an ironed white shirt, the lawyer’s gown and carried a bunch of files to work. Kesari is a freelance lawyer — he doesn’t work under a senior lawyer or a firm. His earnings depend on the work he gets every day.

“For the last 70 days we earned nothing. It is sad that the strike had to happen. Hope this never happens again,” said Kesari as he entered the court now abuzz with activity interrupted by the sound of a judge’s gavel.

The high court’s Bar Association ended its 69-day strike on Saturday, the longest in its history, after the notification came for the appointment of a chief justice and four other judges to the court.

“We are happy to come back to the front but at the same time we are pained that the lawyers had to go for a strike demanding filling up of vacancies of judges,” said Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, who had earlier moved a public interest litigation (PIL) with the Supreme Court bringing its attention to the empty judges seats in his high court.

Despite the huge backlog — an estimated 2 lakh cases — Bikash believes the strike was worth the effort.

“I am sure these appointments wouldn’t have come otherwise. In my PIL, the honourable Chief Justice of India said he was looking into the matter. I think this forced the (central) government to notify these appointments. Yet there are a lot of vacancies, some even more than 50 per cent, in courts in the country. The government should learn to respect the Collegium’s recommendations,” said Bhattacharya. “The strike was not a very happy decision for a lawyer but the situation forced our hand. I hope to never see such a strike again but we shall keep all options open to force this government to act according to procedure.”

The high court had not come to a complete halt though. Even during this time, it heard important cases regarding the panchayat elections, including one in which it forced the State Election Commission to announce new dates for the polls. But those were the exceptions. For most litigants, a slow justice system moved even slower. Juggling a pile of photocopied documents 35-year-old Jamal Saradar from Beniyapukur area was trying to find his way to the court room.

“This has taken too long. I had filed a criminal case against some people in 2016. The hearings were going on when suddenly the strike happened,” said Sardar. “The lawyers say that now there are more judges, this could mean my case will be heard sooner. I don’t know.” In another corner, Inamul Haq Sagar, 28, from Park Street, hoped for his brother’s release from prison. “He is in jail in an attempt to murder case since August 2017. We had moved the high court for bail just a day before the strike. Since then we have suffered so much,” he said, claiming that his brother was innocent.

Outside the court, tea seller Shankar Das was happy with the brisk business. “The court wasn’t completely shut but the strike had crippled business. Today I didn’t even get time to have lunch. I am happy that the court is back to normal,” he said.

