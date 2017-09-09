Sopore: One militant killed in encounter with security forces

The encounter took place in Sopore of Kashmir. (File Photo) The encounter took place in Sopore of Kashmir. (File Photo)

An unidentified militant was today killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said. Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Reban area of Sopore, security forces launched a “cordon and search operation” this morning, a police official said.

When the forces were conducting the search operation, militants opened fire upon them following which the security personnel retaliated, triggering an encounter in which one militant was killed, the officer said.

The identity of the slain militant was being ascertained, he added. The operation was still going on, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App