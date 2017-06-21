Sopore encounter: Two militants killed by security forces, combing operation underway

Sopore encounter: Photo for representational purposes Sopore encounter: Photo for representational purposes

Two militants were neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore area on Wednesday and two weapons were also recovered from them, news agency ANI reported. The combing operations are still underway to find out more militants who could be hiding in the area, security forces have reportedly said.

According to reports, internet connection has been suspended in Sopore and the area has been cordoned off by the army. The Army received information about militants hiding in a house at Rafiabad area of Pazalpora village on Tuesday night.

The encounter started but the search was stopped for the night but the area remained cordoned off so as to ensure that the militants did not escape. There are no reports of any injuries to the security personnel.

