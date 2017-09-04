Sopore encounter: Two LeT terrorists gunned down by security forces

Sopore encounter: Two terrorists have been gunned down by security personnel. Sopore encounter: Two terrorists have been gunned down by security personnel.

At least two terrorists have reportedly been killed in an enocunter with security personnel in Sopore’s Shangergund area, news reports have said. The terrorists are believed to have been trapped in the area and an encounter is currently underway. Search operations are also being conducted.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Shanker Gund Brath area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter, the official said, adding firing was going on when last reports came in. He said two militants are believed to be trapped there and further details of the operation are awaited.

More details are awaited.

