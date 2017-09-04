Sopore encounter: Two LeT terrorists gunned down by security forces

At least two terrorists have reportedly been killed in an enocunter with security personnel in Sopore’s Shangergund area, news reports have said. The terrorists are believed to have been trapped in the area and an encounter is currently underway. Search operations are also being conducted.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Shanker Gund Brath area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter, the official said, adding firing was going on when last reports came in. He said two militants are believed to be trapped there and further details of the operation are awaited.
More details are awaited.
- Sep 4, 2017 at 11:41 amKudos Indian Army Tigers..kill as many terrorist pigs as you can n cleanse kashmirReply
- Sep 4, 2017 at 11:38 amGood job guys , no one on our side should be killed , get a light combat helicopter and pulverize the house in which the terrorists are hiding. The time for testing and trial is over now all testing equipment and telemetry equipment must be brought to Kashmir and completely close chandipur testing range and Rajasthan firing range do live testing on these terrorists and on the Pakistani forces. All equipment that kills large number of Pakistani army men must be inducted.Reply