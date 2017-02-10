Jiah Khan death: Bombay HC dismisses mother’s plea for SIT probe

Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah’s then boyfriend was charged with abetment to suicide in both the chargesheets. Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah’s then boyfriend was charged with abetment to suicide in both the chargesheets.

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Rabia Khan seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case of her daughter Jiah Khan’s death, saying that investigation from all angles seems to have been completed and that a fresh probe by another agency would be a futile exercise.

While both the city police and the CBI have concluded that the actor committed suicide, Rabia, in her petition, claimed that she was murdered and that there were loopholes in the investigations carried out by both the Mumbai police and the CBI.

Saying that since both the CBI and the police have ruled out the possibility of homicidal death and that petitioner is not satisfied with the case, a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Shalini Phansalkar Joshi observed, “It cannot be accepted that one more agency, like Special Investigation Team, should be again directed to carry out further investigation. Needless to state, that there would be no end to such exercise until the petitioner gets the result of her choice.”

Pointing out that this petition is unnecessarily prolonging the case in the trial court, the court said that allowing this investigation to be dragged on without any fruitful purpose and transferring it from one agency to another and again to a third one is “unnecessarily prolonging not only the trial but also the trauma of the petitioner and the accused. Already more than three years had lapsed since the date of the incident, and trial is yet to begin.”

The case was transferred from the Juhu police to CBI after Rabia filed a similar petition. The CBI had also filed its chargesheet with a similar conclusion. Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah’s then boyfriend was charged with abetment to suicide in both the chargesheets. Following this, she moved another petition for a SIT probe. The trial was stayed in the trial court, as a result.

Rabia’s counsel had submitted that ligature marks on the dead body running parallel to each other, encircling the entire neck indicate strangulation and that several other bruise marks on her body and face indicates marks of struggle or defence. He said that investigating agencies did not make an effort to ascertain the presence of another person at the time of the incident and that the telephonic communication between the two was not retrieved to understand what transpired before the incident. The counsel also submitted charts, photographs and medical reports pointing to homicide.

Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh, representing the CBI said they had considered all angles to ascertain whether it is a case of homicide, including circumstantial and medical evidence. He said that ligature marks do no point to homicide as per medical and forensic reports and that there is no CCTV evidence or witness account to suggest that there was another person in her room and that the CDR location of the accused was traced to a hotel in Juhu at the time of the incident. He said that the investigation is complete from all aspects and that now it is for the trial court to arrive at a conclusion based on the evidence provided. Rabia Khan plans to appeal against this order in the Supreme Court.