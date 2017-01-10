Soon, QR codes on mobiles to be your Metro ticket

In an effort to move towards a cashless system, the Kolkata Metro will soon bring in a facility to allow commuters to use Quick Response (QR) codes on their mobile phones to enter the platform. “We are developing an app which and after paying online, a QR (Quick Response) code will be generated. Like smart cards or tokens, the passenger will need to just place their mobile screen close to a sensor of the smart gate to enter the platform,” said Indrani Banerjee, Metro CPRO.

The system is being developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Railways. The advantages are obvious: with fewer people lining up in front of counters for tokens or re-charging their smart cards, commuters can travel faster and the entire network will be able to carry more passengers.

Another objective of the system will be to reduce instances of altercation between staff and commuters for change for their money. “People at times do not have change and after standing in a long queue, when they finally come to the counter with high value notes, it becomes really difficult for metro staff to ask them to wait further due to shortage of change,” said an official with the Metro.

The system will supplement the existing method of buying tickets and not replace it.