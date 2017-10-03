Soon, plan to end manual sewer cleaning in urban areas: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

The government will firm up a plan in the next two weeks to abolish manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks in urban local bodies (ULBs) across the country, and introduce mechanised cleaning, according to Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

“It would be ideal if people do not put in all garbage and debris into the sewage. But if they do put it, or even minimise it, what is required is mechanised cleaning,” Puri told The Indian Express on Monday.

While physical targets of Swachh Bharat Mission, such as construction of toilets, are easier to meet, ensuring an end to manual scavenging is a much more difficult task, he said.

The Sunday Express had reported on the high mortality and morbidity rate of workers still engaged in the outlawed practice of manual cleaning of sewers, primarily by government agencies.

Puri, who shared the stage with Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Uma Bharti during the third anniversary celebrations of the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission on Monday, said that they discussed the issue and are contemplating ways to ensure that the practice is entirely eliminated from urban and rural India.

Puri said, “We have come a very long way on our physical targets front — (and) those can be met if I regularly call for a review every fortnight. But they will still have manual scavenging because you can ban it under law… there are people who have done it traditionally.”

The minister said he will write to all state governments on the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App