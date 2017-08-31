Soon people will ask govt to take care of their kids: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that people were unwilling to shoulder their responsibilities, to the extent that they may soon hand over their children to the government too.

“Mujhe to yeh bhi kabhi-kabhi lagta hai ki ek samay ke baad aisa na ho ki log apne bachche jaise hi ek saal, do saal ke honge, to sarkar ke bharose chhor denge, ki sarkar hi ab in bachchon ka palan kare (I sometimes feel that after some time, as soon as their children become one or two years old, people will leave them for the government, so that the government takes care of them),” said Adityanath, speaking at the launch of his ‘Start-Up’ yatra here.

“Gai apne ghar mein rakhenge, doodh apna bechenge, lekin sadak pe chhor denge, ki sarkar unki dekh bhal karegi (People keep cows at home, sell the milk, but leave the cows on the streets, for the government to take care of),” he said. “Falani jagah kooda pada hua hai… Hum logon ke andar koi itna civic sense hai bhi nahin… Safai karna bhi nahin chahate. Hum log yeh maante hain ki sarkar ki zimmedari hai (Garbage is lying around… we don’t have any civic sence… We don’t wish to clean it. We believe it is the government’s responsibility),” he said. “Jaise hum sabhi zimmedariyon se mukt ho gaye hon. Hum logon ne apni zimmedari sarkar pe thop di hai (As if we are free of all our responsiblities. We have forced all our responsibilities on the government),” he said.

State Congress president Raj Babbar said the CM’s statement was “derogatory” and “a person with such thoughts should not be allowed to continue as CM”. “Such statements can be heartbreaking for parents who have lost their children. UP CM has given this statement at a most inappropriate time, when children continue to die in Gorakhpur hospital,” tweeted AICC general secretary and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App