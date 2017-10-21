P Chidambaram on Mersal row: Soon, only films ‘praising’ govt policies will be allowed

Former finance minister P Chidambaram (File Photo) Former finance minister P Chidambaram (File Photo)

Addressing filmmakers, former finance minister P Chidambaram Saturday took a jibe at the BJP-led Central government, saying a law will soon be introduced to ensure only documentaries “praising” the government’s policies can be released. His remark comes a day after Tamil Nadu BJP leaders objected to scenes in superstar Vijay’s movie, ‘Mersal’, for its “false criticism” of the Centre’s GST and Digital India initiatives. The state unit sought omission of the scenes.

“BJP demands deletion of dialogues in ‘Mersal’. Imagine the consequences if ‘Parasakthi’ was released today,” Chidambaram tweeted. “Notice to film makers: Law is coming, you can only make documentaries praising government’s policies.” TN BJP leaders hit out at superstar ‘Joseph’ Vijay for GST swipe in movie

In the movie, which was released on Wednesday on the occasion of Diwali, popular comic actor Vadivelu opens his wallet to a thief in Singapore and thanks “Digital India” for it being empty.

In another scene of the movie, Vijay says that despite Singapore’s GST rate of 7 per cent, people receive free medical treatment, while in India, GST is 28 per cent but residents do not receive free healthcare.

In response to the movie’s dialogues, TN BJP leader H Raja, who is also a national secretary of the party, had told The Indian Express, “Everyone has the right to criticise the BJP government on any medium. But the criticism should be based on facts.”

“I asked many of my friends in Singapore about Vijay’s claims in the movie. They all said that there is a medical premium imposed on people and that medical treatment is not free. Also, getting medical facilities is very difficult for Singapore’s people. So, it is a lie that they are trying to spread through the movie,” Raja added.

BJP state president Tamilisai Sounderarajan also criticised the filmmakers saying, “When you make films, you do not follow rules but you criticise the government and the tax regime. They (actors) can’t fix the price of their movie tickets honestly. They can’t reveal the salaries they get paid. Or, they don’t pay taxes correctly. But they criticise PM Modi who faces no corruption charges and works 24 hours a day for people’s welfare.” She sought removal of the scenes.

