Sons of Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan meet Rajnath Singh, seek follow-up on cases

Alwar lynching survivor Azmat Khan and victim Pehlu Khan’s son at Jantar Mantar, Tuesday. Abhinav Saha Alwar lynching survivor Azmat Khan and victim Pehlu Khan’s son at Jantar Mantar, Tuesday. Abhinav Saha

The sons of Mohd Akhlaq and Pehlu Khan, victims of mob lynching, Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh demanding justice for their families. Senior CPM leader Brinda Karat, who took them to the Home Minister, asked him to “monitor and follow up” on cases of lynching to provide justice, and pointed out that families of the victims are being further victimised because of cases filed against them.

Singh inquired about the health of Akhlaq’s son Danish, who was injured in the attack in September 2015, when a mob targeted them on suspicion of beef consumption. Danish told him that he now takes tuitions to earn a living, and urged the Home Minister to provide him a government job.

Khan’s son told Singh that the family is yet to get back even the money that was in Khan’s possession at the time of the attack. Singh spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner during the meeting when the delegation brought up the issue of the attack on three men, including Khan, who were transporting cattle when they were attacked in April. Singh spoke to the Commissioner and inquired about the progress in the investigation.

Karat said the Home Minister assured the delegation of action, but “was at a loss to explain what steps his government is taking to ensure security of citizens, saying that it was a state government matter”.

A memorandum, submitted to the Home Minister, mentioned five cases of attacks on Muslims, including the killing of 15-year-old Junaid Khan and the gangrape of two girls in Haryana.

“Unfortunately in many of the cases, the families of the victims are being further victimised. While it is true that such cases are to be dealt with by respective state governments, we believe that as Union Minister for Home Affairs, a strong intervention is required from your Ministry,” the memorandum said.

Karat told Singh that it is “shocking” that the main accused in Junaid’s case have not been arrested yet. “On the contrary, those involved in lynching are inciting villages in the area to protest against even the arrests that have been made. They are emboldened by the soft attitude of the state government, which has not sent a single minister or official to condole the death of Junaid or to enquire about the health of his elder brother Shaqir,” the memorandum said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App