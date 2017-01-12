Sonowal doing nothing but evicting people of one community: Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal.

The BJP-led government of Sarbananda Sonowal had done nothing significant in its first eight months except targeting people of a particular community and evicting them, Lok Sabha member and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) president Maulana Badruddin Ajmal alleged here on Thursday. “The Sonowal government has been in office for almost eight months now, and has done nothing except specifically targeting members of one particular community and carrying out an eviction drive against them. This is gross violation of human rights,” Ajmal said at a press conference. He also described the eviction drive as ‘inhuman’ and complained that the BJP-led government had not looked at the human angle.

“Moreover, every time before carrying out an eviction the government refers to the people as Bangladeshis. Once the people are uprooted the government does not utter a word about their citizenship status. If it is so serious, why doesn’t the government resort to the court of law against such people?” Ajmal asked.

The Mumbai-based perfume baron from Assam who had established the AIUDF in 2005 in the backdrop of the Supreme Court striking down the controversial Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act of 1985, also accused the BJP of playing communal politics. “This party had come to power through communal politics. What else can you expect from it?” he asked.

