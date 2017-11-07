Sonipat law school rape: SC stays HC order to suspend sentence of 3 rape convicts

The trial court had convicted the trio on May 24 this year of gangrape and criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Information Technology Act. (Representational Image) The trial court had convicted the trio on May 24 this year of gangrape and criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Information Technology Act. (Representational Image)

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Punjab and Haryana High Court order that suspended the sentence of imprisonment awarded to three students of Jindal Global Law School convicted of gangrape of a girl student.

“Until further order, there shall be a stay of the impugned judgment and orders passed by the High Court,” a bench of Justices S A Bobde and M M Shantanagoudar said. The rape victim had challenged the high court order.

The trial court had convicted the trio on May 24 this year of gangrape and criminal conspiracy and under provisions of the Information Technology Act. Two of them —- Hardik Sikri and his friend Karan Chhabra — were sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment. Vikas Garg was sentenced to jail for seven years.

On appeal by the convicts, the High Court suspended their sentences and granted them bail.

Appearing for the girl, senior counsel Colin Gonsalves brought the High Court order to the attention of the apex court.

According to the FIR, the girl had taken admission in Jindal Global Law School, Sonipat, in August 2013 and got acquainted with one of the accused. She had alleged that the accused, who became a good friend, raped her and forced her to send her obscene pictures and later blackmailed her. Subsequently, the two other accused also raped her on the campus after which she lodged an FIR in April 2015.

While suspending their sentence on September 13, the HC cited the victim’s casual relationships and lack of “gut wrenching violence” as “compelling reasons” behind its order.

