Sonipat: Goons snatch cop’s gun, kill youth

Goons snatched the revolver of a cop and killed a youth in the presence of police at Nakloi village in Sonipat district on Friday night. Three persons were injured in the incident. The goons entered the house of a resident, Takdir Singh, following a dispute between the two over a liquor vend.

Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Nirthan village, and Ravinder, a resident of Tihar Khurad village, along with others allegedly entered the house Takdir and attacked his family members. When the police reached the spot, the accused snatched the service revolver of the driver of the PCR vehicle.

When Takdir’s cousin Sandeep Singh recognised one of the accused, he was shot dead in the presence of the police. Pralahad Singh, SHO, Sonipat sadar police station, said the accused fired on Sandeep when they were trying to run away from the spot. Paramjit and Ravinder were arrested, while efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.