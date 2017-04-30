Kolkata: Actor-model Sonika Singh Chauhan dies in car crash

The mangled car in Kolkata on Saturday. Subham Dutta The mangled car in Kolkata on Saturday. Subham Dutta

KOLKATA-BASED model and actor Sonika Singh Chauhan (28) died in a car accident near Lake Mall in southern part of the city in the wee hours of Saturday. Her friend and actor Vikram Chatterjee (30), who was at the wheel, sustained head injuries and is being treated at Ruby Hospital. Later, the police registered a case suo motu against Vikram at Tollygaunge police station for rash driving, causing death by negligence and causing grievous hurt by endangering personal safety of others. Sources in the police said the accident took place around 3.30 am when the car, which was being driven at a breakneck speed, rammed into a roadside lamp post near Rash Behari Avenue and Tara Road crossing.

Sonika, who fell unconscious, was rushed to Ruby Hospital by Vikram and locals. She was declared dead around 4.50 am, said DC (Traffic) V Solomon Nesakumar. The car has been seized. “It was a high-end car, but the airbags didn’t deploy at the right time. We will investigate to find out the actual cause of the fatal accident,” a police officer said. A student of La Martiniere Girls School, Sonika was a resident of Watgunge area. She was last seen anchoring the Pro Kabaddi League. A known face in the advertisement industry, Sonika was also working in Mumbai on various assignments.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was being driven at such a high speed that it turned 180 degrees after it hit the lamp post. A friend of Vikram said: “I had a word with his (Vikram) father. He said while Vikram was driving, another car appeared from the right side. In an attempt to save a collision, he tried to take a U-turn and probably lost control. He called another cab and took Sonika to the hospital. He was bleeding while Sonika was almost unconscious.” Vikram, a resident of Kasba, was discharged after primary medication. But, he was again admitted to the hospital after he started feeling uneasy.

A medical bulletin issued by Ruby Hospital said that Vikram was admitted with lacerated injury in the scalp. “His injury was dealt with immediately and is at present undergoing treatment under a team of doctors comprising a general surgeon, orthopaedic surgeon, neuro surgeon and a physician. His condition is stable,” the bulletin said. State Minister Arup Biswas, who had gone to meet Vikram, told mediapersons: “I was asked by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enquire about his health. It’s an unfortunate incident. He is traumatised…”

Vikram was a part of Big Boss Bangla and had completed the shooting of his serial Icche Nodi. He left the set late evening on Friday. His upcoming film Khoj is slated to release on May 26.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now