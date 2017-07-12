Sonika Chauhan death case: Calcutta High Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Vikram Chatterjee

Vikram Chatterjee after being questioned by Kolkata police. (Express Photo) Vikram Chatterjee after being questioned by Kolkata police. (Express Photo)

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of actor Vikram Chatterjee in connection with model Sonika Chauhan death case. On July 7, Vikarm was sent to police custody till July 10 by the Alipore Court. He was arrested from his Kasba residence late night the previous day.

Sonika passed away in a car crash in April 29. Chatterjee has been carrying charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder on his head. The charges against Chatterjee come under non-bailable offence of the IPC. He was also charged with dangerous driving. Chatterjee was found inebriated while driving a car that led to the death of Sonika.

However, Chatterjee said he was deeply sorry for Sonika’s family’s loss, adding that he was not driving in an inebriated state.

