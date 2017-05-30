Sonika Chauhan death: Actor Vikram Chatterjee charged with culpable homicide

Chauhan was killed while Chatterjee was seriously injured when the SUV in which they were travelling met with an accident Chauhan was killed while Chatterjee was seriously injured when the SUV in which they were travelling met with an accident

Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee was on Tuesday charged with culpable homicide for model Sonika Chauhan’s death in a car accident. Popular model and TV prime time host, Chauhan was killed while Chatterjee was seriously injured when the SUV in which they were travelling met with an accident in south Kolkata last month.

While Sonika was declared dead, Vikram was admitted to the hospital. Sonika, a popular face in city and Mumbai modelling circuits, had also been hosting a prime time show on a national channel.

Vikram, whose last film Khoj (The Lost) had been screened in several film festivals, had also acted in ‘Elar Char Adhyay’ and ‘Ami Ar Amar Girlfriends’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd