Sonia says man-made disaster, Sena wants bullet train scrapped

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday called the stampede at a railway station in Mumbai a “man-made disaster” even as her party said the government’s failure to repair the foot overbridge (FOB) amounted to “gross criminal negligence”, demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Several members of the Shiv Sena led by corporator Kishori Pednekar staged a protest outside the KEM hospital, demanding that the bullet train project be scrapped and the funds be used instead for improvement of existing railway infrastructure.

“It is criminal negligence which has led to manslaughter,” Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev said, adding that citizens had informed the Railway Ministry about the dilapidated condition of the FOB at Elphinstone Road Station.

“Commuters have complained about the safety of FOBs at Mumbai stations. Even the Central Railways in 2015 had accepted that this heritage bridge linking Parel and Elphinstone Road Station was structurally weak and had decided to direct the footfall to other bridges that connect Dadar to Parel,” she said.

“But due to slow progress of work and criminal negligence of the Railway authorities, no concrete action was taken,” Dev said.

“The Prime Minister talks about good governance. If he thought he can satisfy the people by merely changing the Railway Minister, then it was his biggest mistake,” she said.

Questioning the need for the bullet train project, senior Sena leader and Industries Minister Subhash Desai said, “Instead of a bullet train, important railway works should be taken up on priority. The demands and issues of the Parel bridge should be taken up immediately by the Railway ministry and administration. We will put in a request to the Centre through the state government and will also reach out to the PM on the issue,” he said.

“We demand an impartial inquiry by a sitting judge into the accident… A safety audit of all the railway foot overbridges and overhead bridges of the Mumbai suburban railway system should be carried out and the report should be tabled in Parliament… Prime Minister should apologise to the people of Mumbai because his Railway Minister was aware that the bridge had structural weakness… but did not carry out repair works,” Dev said.

Terming the tragedy a “man-made disaster”, Gandhi said “such accidents could have been avoided had there been proper planning and concern for safety.” She hoped a proper inquiry would be conducted to affix responsibility and accountability.

The Congress demanded that the families of the victims be given a permanent job in the Railways and sought an increase in compensation from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App