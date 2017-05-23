Sonia, Rahul Gandhi express shock, grief over UK terror attack

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed shock and grief over the blast at a concert in the UK’s Manchester which killed at least 22 people and injured around 59.

She conveyed solidarity and offered condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the “ghastly” attack.

“The entire world community must come together as one to fight the scourge of terrorism cutting across boundaries and religion,” she said.

Condemning the blast, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Strongly condemn the terror attack in Manchester. Absolutely shocked and saddened by the loss of lives and suffering caused by the senseless violence.”

A lone suicide bomber set off a powerful homemade bomb at a concert of US pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester city, killing at least 22 people and injuring 59 others, in the deadliest terror attack in Britain since the 2005 London bombings.

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the bombing and warned of more attacks.

