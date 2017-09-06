Sonia Gandhi’s security Commando, who went missing, traced

- India vs Sri Lanka 2017, Only T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming
An SPG commando with Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s security cover, who had gone missing for five days under mysterious circumstances, has been traced and is currently being questioned about his disappearance. “We have confirmed that the missing SPG commando has been traced by the police. We will question him about the circumstances of his disappearance,” said DCP (New Delhi) BK Singh.
Rakesh Kumar, had left his home located at Dwarka sector -8 on September 1. His family had told the police that Kumar had left to report for duty at 10, Janpath.
However, when he did not report for duty, his family made several calls on his mobile phone. When the multiple calls went unanswered, they initially assumed that he must have been posted at a location where the the signal may not have reached.
But on September 3, his family reached 10, Janpath and inquired about his whereabouts only to be told that he had never reported for duty. Kumar’s father filed a missing person complaint at Tughlak Road police station after which the police started the search for Kumar.
- Sep 6, 2017 at 7:20 pmThis appears to be fatal error on behalf of SPG. If he is not reporting to duty without information, questions must be asked immediatly. And hon HM, dont blame madam at all. Not sonia gandhi but his officers must know that he has not come to duty rather soniyajee reporting it. And rajnathjee, the lady has lst her husband in terror attack and the family and country can not bear any loss now. Go with thorough investigation. Every angle must be searched, verified. Dont spare any one.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 7:14 pmThanks for efforts made by Delhi Police he was finally located. Authorities should found out reasons for his sudden disappearance from duty and try to redress his grievances, if found Genuine.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 6:58 pmCheck his mobile locations and his mobile details if he is in contact with any sanghis or bjp members for some conspiracy.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 7:22 pmBaastard you are the terrorist Muslim whom the whole world hates. Just shut up. Son of a pig born in a gutter eating worms for food.Reply