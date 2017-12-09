Top Stories
Sonia Gandhi turns 71: PM Modi wishes Congress president on her birthday

PM Modi wrote: "Birthday greetings to Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. I pray for her long life and good health."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 9, 2017 12:02 pm
Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Woemn rights, Modi's work for women, Sonia Gandhi Narendra Modi, Congress, BJP, Women's rights, Women’s Reservation Bill, India news, Indian express news, Indian express opinion It is said the Hon’ble Prime Minister works round the clock, 24×7. Mind you, he has never been a part-time politician. But work takes its toll. (File photo)
Extending his wishes to outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 71st birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “I pray for her long life and good health.”

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also joined the prime minister in wishing Sonia Gandhi. “Birthday wishes to Smt Sonia Gandhi ji,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called Sonia Gandhi “a leader with indelible commitment to the Nation & Party.”

“A humanist at heart, A living soul for whom compassion & Non-violence is a way of life, A leader with indelible commitment to the Nation & Party, A person whose determination & resolve has always showed the way, A mother. Birthday Greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi!,” he wrote.

