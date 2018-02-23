Sonia Gandhi to visit Raebareli on Saturday

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will visit her constituency on Saturday (File Photo) Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will visit her constituency on Saturday (File Photo)

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be on a day’s visit to her constituency tomorrow to attend a meeting of the district vigilance and monitoring committee. She will also inaugurate various schemes from MP’s discretionary fund at Bhuemau guest house and will meet party leaders, KL Sharma, Gandhi’s representative, said here.

“Sonia Gandhi will be on a day visit to her constituency on February 24. During the visit, she will be attending the meeting of the district vigilance and monitoring committee,” he said.

