Sonia Gandhi to address Gujarat farmers and fishermen

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI File Photo) Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI File Photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a public gathering of farmers and fishermen at Umergam in South Gujarat on the concluding day of 10-day Kinara Bacho Abhiyan on May 12.

The abhiyan, comprising road march and boat yatra, covering a distance of 1,600 km, will be flagged off from Mandiv in Kutch by state party president Bharatsinh Solanki on May 3.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, former state party chief Arjun Modhwadia said that the party would highlight the failures of the state BJP government in meeting the aspirations of the people living in sea coasts.

