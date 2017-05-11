Sonia Gandhi stable, likely to be discharged soon

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File photo) Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (File photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi who was hospitalised for food poisoning in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday is stable now and is likely to be discharged soon, hospital authorities said on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

“Sonia Gandhi’s health is stable. She is progressing well and may be discharged in a day or two,” said Dr D S Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Ganga Ram.

She was admitted to the same hospital in February this year after complaining of breathlessness. She was relieved after being kept under observation for a day.

Gandhi had been admitted to hospital last year on May 7 and underwent a minor shoulder surgery.

