PM Modi’s promises of combating corruption, development ‘only dramebazi’: Sonia Gandhi’s top quotes

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UPA Chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that his pre-poll promises of combating corruption and ensuring inclusive development were “only dramebazi’ and a trick to grab power. She accused the government of weakening and ignoring the social welfare schemes implemented during the previous dispensation.

Giving a clarion call to the Congressmen, Gandhi urged them to be ready for any kind of sacrifice to strengthen the party and to make the county free from discrimination, vendetta politics and arrogance. The UPA chairperson asked them to forcefully fight against the challenges posed by the present dispensation and to mount a struggle to free the country from the fear of power. She was addressing the 84th Congress Plenary Session.

Here are the top 10 quotes from Sonia Gandhi’s today’s speech:

# Sonia Gandhi said, “Today, I feel disappointed and sad that Modi govt is weakening UPA’s welfare schemes.”

# “The ruling government left no stone unturned to destroy the Congress in the last four years. It was using all means to be in power. But the Congress has and will never bow before the power of arrogance of this government which has launched vendetta against its opponents,” she said.

# “The slogans of ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas’ and ‘na khaoonga, na khaane doonga’ are only and only dramebazi (drama) and a trick to grab power,” Sonia Gandhi said, referring to Modi’s promises of inclusive development and corruption-free governance.

# “Under the leadership of former PM Manmohan Singh, the economy of this country flourished. Our government formed policies which lifted millions of people from poverty. And today, the Modi government is weakening these policies,” Sonia Gandhi said.

# Sonia Gandhi said, “We are exposing fraud and corruption by PM Modi and the people with him, using proof.”

# “Congress is fighting the tyrannical Modi Govt. People have begun to realise that the promises made by the BJP in 2014 were hollow,” the UPA chairperson said.

# “Wherever there is a non-Congress govt, our friends are taking a stand against anarchy and violence there and continuing with their work, braving all of it. It is Congress Party which takes stand against injustice and raises it voice against it.”

# “Congress was making efforts to win back the trust of the people and would work with like-minded parties to oust the BJP. Those who want to throw the very identity of the Congress party out of the country do not know how much people love them. There is only one priority today and that is how to make Congress party stronger. Congress is not just a party, but an idea several years ahead of its time,” the former Congress president said.

#“The party’s victory will be the nation’s victory, it will be the victory for each one of us. Congress is not a political term, it is a movement,” she said.

# Sonia Gandhi concluded her speech by saying, “It is the beginning of a new chapter, the challenges we are facing are not usual ones. We need to make an India free of corruption and vendetta, under President Rahul Gandhi, let us pledge that we will make all efforts to to do this.”

