Sonia Gandhi returns to India after medical check-up

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who had been abroad for medical check-up, returned home late Thursday night accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi. The 70-year-old leader is doing fine, according to party sources. She had left the country earlier this month to an undisclosed destination for a “routine medical check-up”. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi left on March 16 to join her soon after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The Congress President had for the first time in many years not campaigned for her party in the just concluded assembly elections. The two leaders have returned to the country amid a growing clamour for structural changes within the party after its debacle in the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls. A section of leaders have also called for elevating Rahul.

Sonia has not been keeping well for quite some time and has entrusted all party work to Rahul for a few months now. Party sources had said that Sonia had gone abroad for a “routine medical check-up”. They did not disclose her destination though there was speculation that she was in the United States where she had been getting treatment for an undisclosed ailment earlier.

Sonia has been mostly out of action after she was taken ill during a roadshow in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, on August 2 last and was admitted to the hospital. She has been to the hospital twice after that.

