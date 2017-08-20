Only in Express
Sonia, Rahul express grief over deaths in Utkal Express derailment

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 20, 2017 12:23 am
Utkal Express Derailment, Muzaffarnagar train derailment, Utkal Express, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Rahul Utkal Express, India News, Indian Express news The derailed Utkal Express at Katauli in Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today expressed shock and grief at the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar that killed least 23 people and injured many others.

She conveyed her thoughts and prayers with the families of the victims. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the tragedy.

“Shocked to know about the unfortunate accident of Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts with the families who lost their loved ones,” he tweeted.

