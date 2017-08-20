Sonia, Rahul express grief over deaths in Utkal Express derailment

The derailed Utkal Express at Katauli in Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) The derailed Utkal Express at Katauli in Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today expressed shock and grief at the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar that killed least 23 people and injured many others.

She conveyed her thoughts and prayers with the families of the victims. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief over the tragedy.

“Shocked to know about the unfortunate accident of Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts with the families who lost their loved ones,” he tweeted.

