Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi authorised to nominate Delhi Congress chief

After Tamil Nadu, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday passed a resolution authorising the Congress president and vice-president to nominate the president of the party’s Delhi unit. All the state units have been asked to complete the election exercise by October 10 by the party central election authority headed by Lok Sabha MP Mullappally Ramachandran.

As the process of organisational elections in the Congress enter the final stages, the nomination culture is still very much in evidence. Ever since Sonia Gandhi took over as the president nearly two decades ago, the party has not seen elections in the true sense at any level. The DPCC also passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to take over as party president. The resolution was unanimously passed by the 280 delegates of the DPCC. Among them were former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

