Sonia Gandhi praises ISRO on GSAT-17 launch

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday praised the ISRO for the successful launch of satellite GSAT-17 from the spaceport of Kourou in French Guiana. It is India’s latest communication satellite. GSAT-17 was launched by a heavy duty rocket of Arianespace. “Right from its inception, the space scientists at ISRO have worked hard to bolster the scientific temper of this country. This latest addition to its long list of achievements has once again made every Indian proud,” said Gandhi in a statement.”

GSAT-17 has been configured around I-3K extended bus. The satellite with a lift-off mass of about 3,477 kg carries payloads in three bands to provide communication services. This includes Normal C- band, Extended C-band and S-band. It also carries equipment for meteorological data relay and satellite based search and rescue services being provided by earlier INSAT satellites.

GSAT-17 was injected shortly after orbiting co-passenger Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN in a flawless flight lasting about 39 minutes.

